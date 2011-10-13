Broadcom Corp's wireless momentum is being driven by a ramp up of 3G chip orders at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as well as strength in connectivity circuits, said Robert W. Baird, upgrading the stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

"Broadcom's baseband is now in mass production at Samsung for a low-end Android phone, representing Broadcom's first 3G ramp into smartphones," Baird said in a client note.

Unlike most semiconductor companies, Broadcom is replenishing wafer inventories driven by both wireless strength and a relative momentum across business lines including cable set-top boxes, the brokerage wrote in a note.

Broadcom is also increasing production of its next-generation 1 GHz (gigahertz) chip and its wireless connectivity business is experiencing good momentum helped in part by Apple Inc's upcoming products, Baird analysts said.

Baird also expects an increase in production of Intel Inc's Romley chipset platform to drive adoption of Broadcom's new 10 Gigabit ethernet networking products.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company closed at $36.19 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9 percent since Broadcom acquired rival NetLogic Microsystems in a $3.7 billion (2.3 billion pound) deal in September. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)