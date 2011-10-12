Canon camera equipment is displayed at an electronic shop in Yokohama, south of Tokyo April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Canon has seen no evidence so far of a downturn in sales sparked by the European financial crisis, but cannot predict its effect on the year-end shopping season, the company's chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We had a global meeting last week, involving the sales heads from America, Europe and Asia," Toshizo Tanaka said in an interview at the company's Tokyo head office. "At that point, there were no pessimistic comments," he said.

His remarks came days after rival Nikon told Reuters there was some evidence that dealers were putting off orders. Nikon is the world's second-largest player in the profitable single-lens reflex camera market after Canon.

Other consumer electronics makers including Sony and Panasonic have said they are facing an extremely tough environment going into the year-end, usually their most lucrative time of year, with consumer sentiment flagging.

Separately, Tanaka said Canon was unsure whether the suspension of operations at its Thai inkjet printer factory would affect profits, adding that the company could make up some production at a plant in Vietnam.

Canon said it had closed a printer plant and a printer materials plant in Ayutthaya on October 6 and would be unable to operate them until at least Friday after the country was hit by the worst floods in 50 years.

Canon declined to comment on the Ayutthaya plant's capacity, but said last year it planned to hike it to 8 million units out of a planned global production capacity of 27 million units for 2011.

The company is set to open another inkjet printer plant in northern Thailand within weeks.

The camera and printer maker, which also competes with Hewlett-Packard and Xerox, is set to announce its July-September earnings on October 25. Analysts expect it to meet its forecast of a 380 billion yen (3.17 billion pound) operating profit for the year to December.

Shares of Canon fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday, roughly in line with the Nikkei average.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)