Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
SHANGHAI China's online search market grew 77.8 percent in the third quarter to 5.51 billion yuan (540.1 million pound), according to a technology consulting firm on Wednesday.
Baidu Inc had a 77.7 percent share of the market, up marginally, while Google Inc lost a percentage point to 18.3 percent, said Beijing-based consultancy iResearch.
Baidu is due to report its third-quarter earnings on October 27 after U.S. market hours.
The number of Internet users in China, 485 million, is greater than the total population of the United States but represents only a 37 percent Internet penetration rate, suggesting massive potential for growth.
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.