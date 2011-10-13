Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
BRUSSELS French cosmetic retailer Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique can only block Internet sales by some of its product distributors if it can provide a legitimate reason, Europe's highest court said on Thursday.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ) went against a 2008 finding by the French competition regulator that PFDC's ban on Internet sales in its distribution agreements was anticompetitive.
French judges had asked the ECJ for a clarification on the issue. A court adviser had said in March a ban on Internet sales restricted competition.
"A clause in a selective distribution contract banning the distributors of the company Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique from selling its products online amounts to a restriction on competition by object, unless that clause is objectively justified," the court said.
"Such a ban may not benefit from a block exemption but may, if certain conditions are met, benefit from an individual exemption," it said.
It is now up to French judges to assess whether there are legitimate reasons for PFDC's ban.
PFDC, maker of the Avene, Klorane, Galenic and Ducray brands, requires distributors to sell its products only in shops and with a qualified pharmacist.
Luxury brand owners have long argued that bricks-and-mortar outlets are key to protecting their image and exclusivity, while online retailers and markets such as eBay have challenged such claims.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.