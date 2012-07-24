Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
LONDON CSR, the British chipmaker that sold its mobile phone technology to Samsung last week, posted better-than-expected second-quarter results helped by demand for its platforms in audio and automotive.
The Cambridge-based company posted a 37 percent rise in second-quarter revenue to $266.5 million, just exceeding its own guidance, while underlying earnings per share of $0.09, unchanged on a year ago, beat market expectations.
It said order patterns for the second half of the year were more cautious than the first, although it still expected revenue for the full year to be broadly in line with market consensus.
The group last week struck a $310 million deal with Samsung to exit smartphones, where it was losing ground to larger rivals, a move that was well received by shareholders.
The Cambridge-based company said last week it expected third-quarter revenue to be the range $260 million to $265 million.
Analysts were expecting it to report revenue of $254.3 million and earnings per share of $0.06 for the second quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 brokers.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.