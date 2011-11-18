DUBLIN eircom's independent directors have extended the deadline for proposals on how to restructure its 3.75 billion euro (3.2 billion pound) debt by two weeks to December 2, the Irish telephone company said on Friday.

The company, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), has been in talks about restructuring its debt for months and its lenders in September agreed to waive their debt covenants until December 15, averting a possible default.

"The Independent Directors of eircom's holding company have extended the deadline... to allow interested parties a further period of time to prepare and refine their submissions," the group said in a statement.

