Ericsson, the world's largest telecommunications network equipment maker, has been sued for more than $330 million (208 million pound) by a Massachusetts broadband network company that accused it of stealing trade secrets and trying to drive it out of business.

Airvana Network Solutions Inc, founded in 2000 by former Motorola Inc executives, said Ericsson secretly joined with a Korean partner to develop "knock-off" hardware based on Airvana technology, and which could then be sold to wireless carriers Verizon Wireless and Sprint Nextel Corp.

It said Ericsson breached its contract in an effort to extract concessions, or force Airvana to fold or sell itself to the Swedish company for an artificially low price.

Airvana said Ericsson is "effectively" it's only customer. It also accused Ericsson of hiring one of its software engineers in violation of a noncompetition agreement.

"If Ericsson is able, even temporarily, to displace Airvana with a wrongfully developed 'in-house' product, Airvana will face an immediate and precipitous decline in its revenues and may be rendered unable to meet its obligations," Airvana said in its complaint filed with the New York state court in Manhattan.

Airvana's lawsuit also seeks 9 percent interest on damages from the middle of 2010, when the privately held company said Ericsson's in-house product had "reached the 'market ready' planning stage."

An Ericsson spokeswoman declined to discuss the lawsuit, but said the Kista, Sweden-based company is "committed to supporting our customers and will take appropriate action to protect both their interests and those of Ericsson."

Sanjeev Verma and Vedat Eyuboglu co-founded Airvana and remain with the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company. Chief Executive Randy Battat is also a Motorola alumnus.

Airvana said the companies had agreed that any litigation over their contract be conducted in New York.

The case is Airvana Network Solutions Inc v. Ericsson Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 650360/2012.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)