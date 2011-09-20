BRUSSELS/COPENHAGEN European regulators have approved Danish online gambling duties as part of a law liberalising gambling, the European Commission said on Tuesday, in a move that could pave the way for liberalisation of other European gambling markets.

European gaming operators called it a "landmark decision" showing that EU member states can apply lower tax rates to online gambling activities than to land-based gaming.

The Commission said an in-depth investigation had found that the law lifting some restrictions on gambling in Denmark, which also allowed for lower taxes for online casinos than for physical ones, met EU state aid rules.

"The Commission's decision establishes that the lower rate of taxation for online gambling indeed constitutes state aid," said a statement from the Commission, which acts as regulator in the 27-member European Union.

"But (it) finds it compatible with EU rules, because the positive effects of the liberalisation of the market outweigh the distortions of competition brought about by the measure," the Commission said.

Britain also has a lower tax on online betting than on physical gambling establishments. Spain, Greece and Germany, which are now opening up the sector, also plan the same, the Commission said.

Gambling is allowed in Denmark mainly through a state monopoly, but the government decided in 2009 to partly liberalise and regulate the sector.

The EU regulators opened an investigation into Denmark's proposals for lower taxes on online gaming than for traditional casinos towards the end of 2010 after complaints from the Danish Slot Machine Association and land-based casinos.

Denmark had proposed a flat tax of 20 percent on the gross gaming revenues of online providers of casino games and gaming machines, while land-based casinos and gaming halls are subject to a rate of 75 percent.

The EU's probe was to determine whether the lower tax would give online operators an unfair advantage.

Denmark's state lottery and gaming firm Danske Spil welcomed the decision which it said created an even playing field.

"It has been hard for us to compete with bookmakers because they are based on Malta but now they will have to deal with Danish legislation," Danske Spil spokesman Thomas Rorsig said.

The decision also means that Danske Spil, which will retain its monopoly on lotto, will be able to offer online poker and casino games from January 1.

Rorsig said that had been impossible earlier because Danske Spil would have had to pay higher tax than rival gaming firms.

He said he expected 20-25 bookmakers to get a licence in Denmark under the new regulations.

"That means that they can offer sports games, casino and poker, but not lotto," he said.

The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA), the gaming industry lobby, said that differentiated tax treatment for online and offline gambling was justified.

"It confirms that in order to be efficient, online gambling regulations must be competitive as the black market is only a 'click' away on the internet," the EGBA said in a statement.

British gaming group Betfair also welcomed the decision and said it aimed to seek a licence in Denmark.

"Denmark's new regulation is a great example of what modern-day gambling legislation should look like across Europe," Betfair said.

(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Rex Merrifield in Brussels)

(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)