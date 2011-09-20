Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
BRUSSELS International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has offered concessions to settle an investigation by EU antitrust regulators, the European Commission's daily journal showed on Tuesday.
"IBM does not agree with the Commission's preliminary assessment. It has nevertheless offered commitments... to meet the Commission's competition concerns," the EU's executive Commission said in the journal.
IBM offered to provide certain spare parts and technical information to other companies which maintain its mainframe hardware and software under reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions, said the Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the 27-member EU.
EU regulators, who opened a probe into IBM in July last year, said third parties now had a month to comment on the proposals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.