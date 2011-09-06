BRUSSELS The European Union is stockpiling rare earth minerals, vital for many high-technology and defence industries, to reduce its dependence on dominant producer China, a spokesman for the EU industry commissioner said on Tuesday.

"We are stockpiling, to better profit from the material that we have in the EU," said Andrea Maresi, press officer for EU Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani, adding: "We are trying to improve our sourcing and reduce our dependence on China."

China produces more than 95 percent of global rare earth metals and its efforts to bring the sector under greater control, citing resource depletion and environmental degradation, have alarmed its overseas customers.

In a move that could raise tensions further, Chinese state media said on Tuesday it would halt production of rare earths at three major mines.

Demand for rare earths -- a group of 17 elements used to produce catalytic converters, permanent magnets and battery cells -- is expected to double in the next five years, but Chinese output growth is likely to be much slower, and the United States and Japan are considering taking legal action.

In January, a European Commission strategy document said the EU would confront any country that restricts the supplies that are crucial for Europe's progress in technologies such as electric cars and military surveillance.

Maresi said the EU was working to secure supplies from outside of the EU, including in Russia, as well as Latin America and Africa.

Top European rare earths processor Molycorp Silmet told Reuters on Monday the company had been approached by the EU about stockpiling.

Chief Executive David O'Brock said he had recommended that the EU stockpile a year's worth of his plant's capacity of 3,000 tonnes of mixed rare earth carbonate.

"The one thing the EU does not want to happen is someday the Chinese say, 'that is it, no more lanthanum.' Shut down your war machines because you can't get high octane fuel anymore,'" O'Brock told Reuters.

Molycorp Silmet's produces rare earths metals that include steel ingredient niobium and tantalum, which is used in aerospace and computer manufacturing and are listed as strategic materials by the EU.

The World Trade Organisation ruled in July that China broke international law when it curbed exports of raw materials, in a landmark case that threatened Beijing's legal defence for similar export brakes on rare earths.

Beijing appealed the decision, which was seen as a potential precedent for a rare earths case at the WTO, but it remains unclear whether Japan, the United States or the European Union will take formal legal action.

(Additional reporting by David Mardiste in Estonia)