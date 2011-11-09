The European Commission wants to help member states get tough on tax evasion, customs enforcement and border protection, through a programme which the EU's tax commissioner said would save millions of euros.

A tax and customs plan to increase collaboration among EU member states, to be funded to the tune of 777.6 million euros (690.0 million pounds) over seven years, would contribute information technology systems and train staff to maximize efficiency, according to Commissioner Algirdas Semeta.

The FISCUS plan would be funded out of the European Commission's 2014-2020 budget.

"It will save member states millions of euros through shared IT systems and expertise," Semeta told a news conference. "By enforcing and improving our taxation and customs policy, FISCUS will deliver benefits to every member state, citizen and business in the EU."

Over the past five years in the EU imports have risen by 15 percent and exports by more than 16 percent. And ever-growing e-commerce has increased the number of small consignments to be monitored, while expanding cross-border trade has multiplied the number of tax administrations involved.

"Without EU-led cooperation in this field, member states would lose revenues to unfair tax competition, tax shopping and tax evasion," the European Commission said in a statement on the plan.

Without cooperation, businesses and private citizens would also encounter administrative burdens, compliance costs and the risk of double taxation, it said.

The Commission wants to improve administrators' ability to enforce laws, combat fraud and tax evasion, ensure safety, assist trade and defend member states' financial interests, it added.

The plan, which would combine the Commission's previously separate programmes for tax and customs, would give member states country-specific assistance and cover all taxes under EU legislation. Previously, value added tax (VAT), excise duties and income and capital taxes were the only taxes covered.

The Commission does not want to further "harmonise" national tax systems, which could face strong opposition in some member states. Instead, it says it wants to "coordinate" national tax systems so they do not harm the EU's single market.

The draft regulation will be discussed by the European Council and the European Parliament and may be adopted by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Johanna Somers; editing by Rex Merrifield)