LONDON Britain's biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere, said it was in talks on external funding, in response to a report that it was planning to repay a loan to its parent companies, marking a step towards independence.

"Everything Everywhere is considering external financing options, including a mix of bank financing and, at a later stage, bond financing," a company spokesperson said on Monday.

"This is part of normal business and financial management undertaken by any company.

"Discussions with potential lenders are progressing according to plan and further information will be shared in due course."

Earlier on Monday The Financial Times reported that the company planned to pay back 875 million pounds of loans to its parent companies Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom.

The newspaper cited bankers close to the process as saying the group has lined up seven banks to lend it the money to carry out the move.

If the facility gets final approval, it could be one of the largest new borrowing facilities in the UK this year, according to the FT.

The bankers cited in the article said the mobile operator will also use the relationship with the banks to help it tap the bond market next year to raise as much as 800 million pounds for future corporate investment.

The FT said the moves are likely to feed rumours about the eventual exit of the two shareholders through an initial public offering of shares or a sale, though there is no suggestion that either is in negotiations at present.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Paul Sandle; Editing by Matt Driskill and Jon Loades-Carter)