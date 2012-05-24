Facebook Inc's shares will likely disappoint the market in the next several quarters as growth slows for the social network, warned a Morningstar Equity Research analyst, who urged investors to avoid taking positions in the stock at present.

"While we are not intending to call for short-term moves in the stock, we do believe that slowing growth and declining profitability may cause the stock to trade significantly below our fair value estimate," said analyst Rick Summer in a note dated May 23.

The stock is bound to disappoint investors over the next 12 to 18 months, the analyst said.

The company's advertising campaigns are generating questionable returns, said Summer, noting that advertisers will now be reluctant to increase spending until they can better measure the success of these campaigns.

Summer has a three-star rating and a $32 fair value estimate on the stock. Morningstar assigns stocks one-star to five-star ratings, of which five is the highest.

Analyst Summer is rated five stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine based on the return performance of his recommendations on the stocks under his coverage.

The company's initial public offer price of $38 a share was overvalued, the analyst said.

Facebook's IPO on Friday did not go as planned as its sky-high valuation, combined with trading glitches, left the stock languishing below its offering price.

Shares of the company closed at $32 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)