TOKYO Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that its quarterly operating profit fell 35 percent, hurt by sluggish IT spending in Japan and a strong yen, and it kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged.

Fujitsu, which trails IBM and HP, booked an operating profit of 24.2 billion yen (199 million pound) in the July-September quarter, against a profit of 37.2 billion yen a year earlier.

The firm stood by its forecast for a 135 billion yen profit in the year to March 2012, above a consensus estimate of 126 billion yen in a poll of 20 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

