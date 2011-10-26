Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
TOKYO Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that its quarterly operating profit fell 35 percent, hurt by sluggish IT spending in Japan and a strong yen, and it kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged.
Fujitsu, which trails IBM and HP, booked an operating profit of 24.2 billion yen (199 million pound) in the July-September quarter, against a profit of 37.2 billion yen a year earlier.
The firm stood by its forecast for a 135 billion yen profit in the year to March 2012, above a consensus estimate of 126 billion yen in a poll of 20 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.