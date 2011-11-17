BARCELONA, Spain Greek market leader OTE would support a planned merger between its two smaller mobile rivals and expects the regulator to agree, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona, Michael Tsamaz said he thought a deal between Vodafone and Wind Hellas would help the whole market.

Vodafone said in August it was exploring a potential cooperation with Wind. According to figures released by Greek telecoms regulator EETT last year, Cosmote had almost half of Greece's mobile phone market, with Vodafone and Wind distant runners-up.

Tsamaz said the country would benefit from a major operator which would invest in the country and look for long-term profitability rather than small ad hoc players which would aggressively sign up new subscribers.

"I think it would be a healthy move if it happens," he said.

Wind is emerging under bondholder ownership from the second debt restructuring it had in a year. Both companies are struggling against cell phone market leader Cosmote, a unit of former state monopoly OTE, which is in turn controlled by Deutsche Telekom.

OTE Chief Finance Officer Kevin Copp told reporters that he thought the regulator would have to approve the deal.

"I don't think those two entities standing alone are going to be viable long term and I think the country is going to have an interest in trying to safeguard whatever viable economic activity they have in the economy," he said.

OTE's Tsamaz also said he had not had any discussions with the Greek government over whether the state would reduce its stake in the company and said he did not think it was on the agenda.

The Greek government said in June it had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in OTE for around 400 million euros (341.8 million pounds) to Deutsche Telekom.

Once the shares were transferred, the Greek state would hold 10 percent plus one vote in OTE, with Deutsche Telekom owning 40 percent plus one vote.