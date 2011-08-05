Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
SHANGHAI Groupon Inc said on Friday that it is cutting some underperforming staff at its Chinese joint venture Gaopeng.
The largest daily-deals website entered China in February through a tie-up with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and has faced intense competition from the start.
"As part of our normal process of establishing a high talent bar, we are optimizing our Gaopeng sales staff and releasing several underperformers," a Groupon spokesman told Reuters. "This is a natural part of our growth in China, and was part of Groupon's growth process in most other countries."
The 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday that Groupon was laying off some staff. Cuts started in April and in June department heads were asked to cut up to 5 percent of employees, the newspaper said.
A spokesperson for Gaopeng said talks of layoffs were just a rumour and there was only some "normal personnel adjustment."
Gaopeng, has a small slice of the group-buying market in China, behind more popular sites such as Lashou, Meituan, Wuwutuan.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.