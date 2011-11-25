Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
There was a short position of almost three million Groupon Inc shares at the end of last week, according to Nasdaq data released on Friday.
Nasdaq said the number of Groupon shares held short as of November 15, or short interest, was 2.92 million. That is 8.3 percent of the shares available to trade, or the float, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nasdaq releases short interest data on a week lag, so the Groupon numbers do not include negative bets or hedges from this week.
Groupon shares plunged below the company's $20 IPO price on Wednesday. The stock slipped 1.2 percent to close at $16.75 on Friday.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.