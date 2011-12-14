An online coupon sent via email from Groupon is pictured on a laptop screen November 29, 2010 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Analysts are upbeat on Groupon Inc's growth prospects, even as risks from competition, margin pressure, and deal fatigue weigh on the future of the world's largest daily deals company.

Several brokerages initiated coverage on Groupon, more than a month after it raised $700 million (452 million pounds) in one of this year's most closely watched initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Groupon with a "buy" rating, saying it views the company as the key to unlocking the massive local advertising market on the Internet.

Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo also started Groupon with their top ratings, saying the company, which sells Internet coupons for everything from spa treatments to nose jobs, offers long-term investment opportunity, owing to its expanding subscriber base.

RBC started Groupon with a "sector perform" rating saying it sees few companies that have the open ended growth opportunity that Groupon has in front of it.

"The size of the addressable market, new business models like Groupon Now! in mobile, and the advantages of scale more than offset the considerable risks from competition, margin pressure, and deal fatigue," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

However, Citigroup said the success in new segments -- Groupon Now, Groupon Rewards, Getaways, Live, Goods -- could take significant time to prove out and started the company with a "neutral" rating.

Citigroup said Groupon's current valuation is at a slight premium to its Internet peers such as Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and LinkedIn Corp.

J.P. Morgan Securities started Groupon with "neutral" and said it expects Groupon's revenue growth in 2012-13 to slow down from current levels as the company slows new subscriber acquisition in the US and its maturing international markets.

"One of the key investor debates around Groupon has been whether the company can continue to grow revenue despite slowing subscriber growth and potential concerns around sustainability of subscriber conversion rates," JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a note.

Groupon debuted with much fanfare last month, with shares rising as high as $31.14, or 56 percent above the IPO price, at one point pushing the market value of the company to $19.9 billion.

However, Groupon shares failed to live up to the initial high and plunged below their $20 IPO price within weeks.

Shares of Groupon were trading down 3 percent at $22.51 in early morning trade on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)