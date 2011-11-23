Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
BRUSSELS Western Digital has secured conditional approval from the European Union's competition regulator to purchase Hitachi's hard disk drive business for $4.3 billion (2.76 billion pounds), after it agreed to sell several production operations.
Western Digital, the world's second-biggest player in the hard disk drive (HDD) sector, and Hitachi, the third-biggest, unveiled the deal in March, which is aimed at giving the U.S. company an edge in developing next-generation information storage technology.
The decision by the European Commission confirmed a Reuters story last week.
"The proposed divestiture will ensure that competition in the industry is fully restored before the merger is implemented," EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Western Digital promised to sell essential production assets for the manufacture of 3.5-inch disc drives, including a production plant, the Commission said, citing reduced competition in the sector after Seagate Technology bought Samsung Electronics' hard disk drive business.
The company also agreed to transfer or licence intellectual property rights to the business to be sold off. It will also transfer staff and the supply of HDD components to the unit.
Western Digital cannot complete the deal until it has found a buyer for the unit, which will need to be approved by the regulator, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.