Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
BRUSSELS Western Digital secured conditional EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to purchase Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business for $4.3 billion (2.7 billion pound), after it agreed to sell several production operations.
Western Digital, the world's No. 2 player in the hard drive sector, and No. 3 player Hitachi unveiled the deal in March, which aimed to give the U.S. company an edge in developing next-generation storage technology.
The decision by the European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, confirmed a Reuters story last week.
"The proposed divestiture will ensure that competition in the industry is fully restored before the merger is implemented," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Western Digital promised to sell essential production assets for the manufacture of 3.5-inch hard disk drives (HDDs), including a production plant, the transfer or licensing of the intellectual property rights used by the divestment business, the transfer of staff and the supply of HDD components to the divestment business, the Commission said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.