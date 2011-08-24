A HP Invent logo is pictured in front of Hewlett-Packard international offices in Meyrin near Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. tech giant Hewlett-Packard Co has filed a case against AU Optronics, saying the Taiwanese company conspired to fix the prices of thin film liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, court documents showed.

The complaint, which sought damages from AU Optronics, was filed under seal to protect HP's confidential information about the company's process for procuring LCD panels, according to a court filing made by Jun Kim, HP's general manager for the Displays Business Unit.

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department had accused AU Optronics executives of participating in a group of industry officials who met regularly in Taipei hotel rooms and restaurants to discuss and agree on prices, from 2001 to 2006.

The case is Hewlett-Packard vs AU Optronics Corp, Case No. 3:11-cv-04116-SI, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

