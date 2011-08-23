A woman walks past the Hewlett Packard logo at its French headquarters in Issy le Moulineaux, western Paris, in this September 16, 2005 file photograph. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

LONDON/FRANKFURT European retailers slashed prices for Hewlett-Packard's TouchPad computers on Monday and Tuesday after just seven weeks on the shelves, in the wake of the U.S. company's announcement that it would kill off the tablet.

In Britain, online stores including Carphone Warehouse, Dixons and John Lewis were offering the basic, 16 gigabyte model for 89 pounds ($146)on Tuesday, down from about 349 pounds, and the 32 GB model for 115 pounds.

HP said on Friday it might spin off its personal-computer business, the world's largest, and would kill its new tablet while buying British software company Autonomy for as much as $11.7 billion.

Many retailers ran out of stock as consumers rushed to take advantage of the bargain-basement stock. Apple's iPad 2, the market leader by some distance, starts at 399 pounds.

"We've pretty much sold out," said a Dixons spokesman.

In continental Europe, bargains were harder to find.

Germany's MediaMarkt, part of Metro AG, on Monday cut its price to 99 euros ($142). A spokeswoman said on Tuesday she did not know whether they had sold out because each store controls its own inventory.

Amazon's German store Amazon.de was still showing them at full price but had none left in stock, while the HP Deutschland site had no price information and offered no TouchPads.

The flagship Karstadt department store in the centre of Frankfurt's shopping district ran out of TouchPads before the price drop. A sales assistant said they would have stocked up had they known the price was to be dropped.

In France, Fnac and Amazon.fr had none on offer.

In the United States, HP had already offered $100 discounts on TouchPads for a limited period a month after launching the devices, which run on the WebOS system that will now be discontinued, and retailers began slashing prices on Saturday.

One shopper reported visiting stores from Staples to Office Depot to Radio Shack on Saturday after they all started selling TouchPads for under $100, but was unable to get one.

Best Buy on Tuesday was showing the 16 GB and 32 GB models for $99.99 and $149.99 respectively on its U.S. online store but said they were sold out.

($1 = 0.608 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.695 Euros)

