HONG KONG Hua Hong Grace, the product of a merger between China's No.2 and No.3 contract chipmakers, plans to continue operating all three of its 8-inch semiconductor foundries, industry sources said on Monday, meaning it will still lag other global foundries in terms of technology.

The sources said that while top global contract chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) were moving over to higher end 12-inch fabs, Hua Hong Grace would focus on 8-inch fabs and may expand capacity depending on market demand.

More advanced technology is required to make 12-inch wafers and foundries are able to pack more chips into a single wafer.

"Hua Hong Grace will still lag behind other players in terms of technology even after the merger. It's probably going to be more of a threat to China's SMIC than Taiwan's TSMC or UMC," said George Chang, an analyst with Yuanta Research.

The merged company is projected to earn combined revenue of $600 million (388 million pound) in 2011, which still puts it behind TSMC, UMC, Global Foundries and domestic rival Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Hua Hong and Grace said in a statement at the end of 2011.

Hua Hong Grace was estimated to have total net income of $100 million in 2011, the companies said.

Hua Hong Grace was formed through the merger of Hua Hong Semiconductor, a unit of Shanghai Hua Hong NEC, and Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, the companies said. The new company would retain all 8-inch fabs, with Hua Hong holding 64 percent of the company, and Grace the remainder.

Before the merger, Hua Hong had two 8-inch fabs with a capacity of 86,000 wafers per month, while Grace, whose investors include Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, had one 8-inch fab with a capacity of 44,000 wafers per month.

In early December, sources told Reuters that Hua Hong and Grace were close to a merger as the domestic industry was in need of consolidation and technology upgrades.

"They will combine R&D and increase economies of scale to reduce costs," said an industry source familiar with the deal. "If the market picks up and if the demand is there, they will continue to expand 8-inch capacity quite easily."

Global semiconductor market revenue grew only 0.9 percent in 2011 to $302 billion, according to preliminary figures from research firm Gartner Inc in December, as worries about the strength of the macroeconomy slowed equipment and semiconductor orders.

(Editing by Chris Lewis)