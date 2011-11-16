HONG KONG Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a $30 billion (19 billion pounds) (19 billion pounds) Chinese maker of telecoms gear and personal devices such as smartphones, wants to emulate General Electric Co -- only get into a business if you can be a major force.

Already the world's No.2 in telecoms equipment, Huawei aims to climb the rankings in personal gadgets -- from mobiles to tablet PCs -- and, in the enterprise sector, sell its switches and routers to a broader range of businesses.

"When (ex-CEO) Jack Welch was running General Electric, he would either give up in some areas, or fully commit. Huawei's aims are similar," Guo Ping, the company's deputy chairman, told Reuters in his first interview with foreign media.

Huawei expects sales of its consumer devices to increase by about a third to $6-$7 billion this year, as it extends its reach into a booming mobile devices market with its new Vision smartphones and MediaPad tablets.

Last year, this business chalked up revenues of 30.75 billion yuan (3.04 billion pounds), accounting for around 17 percent of total sales at Huawei, which is based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Telecom gear sales made up most of the rest.

"It's our aim to become one of the top global handset makers within the next two years, not only in terms of hardware, but also in terms of innovation," Guo, 45, said by telephone.

Huawei, whose switches, routers and hubs power and connect telecoms networks, entered the consumer device market in 2004 and has since launched a series of dongles, cellphones, smartphones and tablet PCs.

Emerging from decades of obscurity, the company has pushed its consumer electronics into glitzy Beijing shopping malls, looking to flaunt its brand as it takes on major players such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

In the third quarter, Huawei shipped 10.7 million handsets, ranking ninth in the world and giving it a 2.4 percent market share, according to data from industry research firm Gartner. By comparison, fourth-ranked Apple sold 17.3 million units.

After gaining a strong foothold in telecoms network gear, where it ranks behind Ericsson and competes with Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard and Juniper Networks, Huawei has looked to beef up sales of its network equipment to more businesses, and move aggressively into handsets.

The $35 billion global enterprise networking equipment market should grow at 7-10 percent a year to $48 billion in 2015, IDC data showed, as companies need more back-end gear to connect a mesh of computers on local, external and cloud networks.

Most of Huawei's enterprise customers are in China, including financial giant China Construction Bank and technology companies such as Tencent Holdings, but it hopes to add more foreign clients.

"People used to doubt our commitment in the enterprise sector," said Guo, who joined Huawei a year after it was founded in 1987. "But now we've invested the dollars to buy up Huawei Symantec, which we'll integrate into our enterprise solutions, those doubts and concerns have been eliminated."

On Monday, Huawei said it would pay $530 million to buy the 49 percent stake it does not already own in a joint venture with U.S. partner Symantec Corp, boosting its portfolio of products for its enterprise unit.

"I don't think there will be layoffs," Guo said, adding that discussions were ongoing on how to integrate the business.

PATIENCE

Guo said Huawei would continue to invest in the United States, where it and smaller rival ZTE Corp previously hit roadblocks over national security concerns, particularly in the politically sensitive telecommunications sector.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei's background with the Chinese military has often been cited as hindering the company's progress in North America.

The United States accounts for 25-30 percent of the global telecoms gear market, but generates only 1 percent of Huawei's revenue.

The company says its policy there is to be patient.

"Our market share there is still very low and it's a really huge and attractive market for us, so we will continue to invest there," Guo said.

"We have a long-term view when it comes to the United States, and we won't be affected by short-term problems."

(Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris Lewis)