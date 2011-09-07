BUDAPEST Hungary has produced a provocative video advertisement to encourage more people to fill out its national census online next month.

In a video posted on social networking sites on Wednesday, a topless young woman in red underwear, lacy black stockings and holding a whip opens the door to a census taker, who, realising he has arrived at an inopportune moment -- offers her the option of completing the census online.

"We want to reach the younger generation as well, and the internet is more for this generation, it uses their language," Imre Dobossy, a top communications official at the Central Statistics Office (KSH) told Reuters.

The last time Hungarians were counted was 10 years ago, and this will be first time they will be able to fill out the questionnaire online.

More than 37,000 census takers will collect data nationwide in October, the KSH said on its official census website.

