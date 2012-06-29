BRUSSELS A unit of Toshiba Corp secured EU regulatory approval on Friday for its $850 million (541 million pounds) acquisition of IBM's point-of-sale terminal business which will make it the world's biggest vendor of such terminals.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said that after investigating whether the merger would impact the market for such retail solutions, it found that the merged entity would still be facing credible competitors.

"The investigation revealed that the parties were not each others' closest competitors and that customers can easily switch suppliers," the Commission said in a statement.

The deal will boost Toshiba Tec Corp's portfolio of clients, securing it Wal-mart Stores and Toys "R" Us Inc.

