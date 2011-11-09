Imperva Inc's shares rose 39 percent on their market debut on Wednesday, a day after the data security company priced its offering above the expected range.

The stock was trading at $24.56, or 36 percent above its IPO price of $18 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The IPO raised $90 million (56 million pound) in proceeds.

Imperva, backed by Facebook-financers Accel Partners, was founded in 2002 and has more than 1500 customers in 50 countries.

Imperva's IPO comprised 5 million shares -- 4.75 million offered by the company and the rest by certain selling stockholders.

J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)