Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
Imperva Inc's shares rose 39 percent on their market debut on Wednesday, a day after the data security company priced its offering above the expected range.
The stock was trading at $24.56, or 36 percent above its IPO price of $18 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The IPO raised $90 million (56 million pound) in proceeds.
Imperva, backed by Facebook-financers Accel Partners, was founded in 2002 and has more than 1500 customers in 50 countries.
Imperva's IPO comprised 5 million shares -- 4.75 million offered by the company and the rest by certain selling stockholders.
J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities were the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.