FRANKFURT Infineon Technologies raised its full-year dividend payment by 20 percent and promised to buy back an additional 208 million euros (180.3 million pounds) worth of shares and bonds by March 2013.

It said it would pay a dividend of 0.12 euros per share, amounting to a total of 130 million euros.

Shares of Infineon were down 0.3 percent at 5.50 euros by 0819 GMT, in line with Germany's blue-chip index.

The company last week gave a gloomy outlook for the current year through September, saying its revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)