BANGALORE Infosys Ltd, the No.2 Indian software exporter, trimmed its full-year revenue growth outlook for a second straight time and warned of lower client spending due to the debt crisis in Europe, sending its shares down nearly 8 percent to their lowest in more than a month.

India's $76 billion (49 billion pound) software services sector is bracing for a slower pace of outsourcing contracts as its clients put off new investments due to the troubles in Europe, Infosys's second-biggest market.

Bangalore-based Infosys, which has seen business sentiment worsening "marginally" since November, forecast dollar revenue growth of 16.4 percent for the fiscal year to March 31, down from 17.1 percent to 19.1 percent projected in October.

"The European crisis has a bigger impact on the global markets. (In the) U.S., even though the latest economic indicators are slightly positive, the overall environment is still recovering," Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said.

"Customers are very cautious...We believe that cautiousness will remain for sometime. The Europe recovery is not in sight and it's going to take a longer time."

The company beat market forecasts with a 33 percent rise in its third-quarter profit as a weak rupee boosted margins.

"Its prospect might not be as good as it has been over the last few years," said Michael Huang, manager of Yuanta India Fund, which owns Infosys shares, at Yuanta Securities Investment Trust in Taipei.

"But in the longer term, this is a company that has a solid track record of its management and financial quality."

Shares in Infosys, worth about $31 billion, were down 7.3 percent at 2,619 rupees by 0639 GMT, after falling as much as 7.7 percent earlier to their lowest since November 30. The overall market was down nearly 1 percent.

Infosys, whose outlook and management comments are seen as a barometer for the sector's health, also dragged down its local peers with sector leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and third-ranked Wipro falling more than 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

"The reduction in its dollar revenue guidance is a matter of concern," said Dhananjay Mishra, an analyst with brokerage Sushil Finance in Mumbai.

Global spending on information technology will rise at the slowest pace in three years in 2012 as Europeans, worried about the region's sovereign debt crisis, are cutting back on investments, research firm Gartner Inc said last week.

Gartner predicted global IT spending would rise 3.7 percent in 2012, down from its earlier estimate of 4.6 percent. The forecast for Western Europe was slashed to a 0.7 percent drop in spending from a previously expected rise of 3.4 percent.

India's export-driven IT services industry competes with Accenture Plc and IBM for orders to maintain information technology infrastructure and build software applications.

More than half of Infosys's revenue is generated from the United States.

PROFIT RISES

Infosys, which is also listed in New York, said consolidated net profit rose to 23.72 billion rupees (298 million pounds) in the third quarter ended December 31 from 17.8 billion rupees a year earlier, helped by an 8 percent fall in the rupee.

Revenue rose 30.8 percent to 92.98 billion rupees, as the company, whose customers include BP Plc, Procter & Gamble Co and Volkswagen AG, added 49 clients -- its strongest pace of client addition in more than three years.

A Reuters poll of 10 brokerages had forecast a profit of 23.1 billion rupees on revenue of 92.2 billion rupees.

Infosys said its operating margin rose 3 percentage points in the quarter from July-September to 31 percent, with a weaker rupee adding 4.4 percent to the margins in the reporting quarter.

The rupee was the worst performer among Asian currencies in 2011, losing nearly 16 percent against the dollar.

Infosys added 3,266 employees in the December quarter to take the total headcount to more than 145,000. Balakrishnan said the company was maintaining its earlier forecast of adding 45,000 gross employees in this fiscal year.

Tata Consultancy, which has recently seen its quarterly profit growing at a faster pace among the top three companies, is expected to report a 23 percent rise in its fiscal third quarter profit on Tuesday.

Infosys, the most favourite pick for fund managers among the top Indian companies, trades at 17.4 times its forward earnings, compared with 18.2 times for Tata Consultancy and 12.2 times for IBM, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

(Additional reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Mumbai company news team; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Vinu Pilakkott)