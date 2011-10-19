Robert W Baird said it sees significant demand catalysts in the second half of 2012 for Intel Corp, and raised its price target on the world's leading chipmaker's stock.

Continued traction in developing economies, along with continued momentum in use of Cloud-related services and Windows 8's potential will be the catalysts for Intel's growth in 2012, Baird said in a note to clients.

Baird, which maintained its "outperform" rating on Intel, said rising PC adoption in developing economies will also drive growth. It raised its price target on the stock to $32 from $29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets said Intel has "so far done a decent job of continuing to execute on gross margins," and kept its "outperform" rating on the stock.

On Tuesday, Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street's expectations, defying concerns that tablets and a shaky economy are eating into demand for personal computers.

The Santa Clara, California-based Intel, also posted third-quarter earnings which beat expectations, and said developing countries like China are fuelling expansion and helping make up for slower growth in the United States and Europe.

Intel's processors are used in about 80 percent of the world's PCs.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on the stock to $28 from $25.

(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)