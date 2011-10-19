SINGAPORE India's No.2 software services exporter, Infosys, aims to double the revenue share from Europe to 40 percent of its total sales by the end of its 2014 financial year, as cost-strapped global companies step up outsourcing.

The company, a pioneer in India's IT services sector, has grown rapidly by employing thousands of engineers in low-cost Indian centres and catering to overseas firms, mainly based in the United States.

"Our target is by 2014, our business will be 40 percent from Americas, 40 percent from Europe and 20 percent from Asia," Ashok Vemuri, Head of Americas and member of the company's board told Reuters in an interview at Infosys' office in Singapore.

Vemuri, who heads Infosys' financial services and insurance business said the company sees Asia, which contributes around 12 percent of its revenue, as a region where the next big wave in technology spending will take place.

Infosys earned 65.3 percent of its revenue in the second quarter from the United States versus 65.8 percent from a year ago, while Europe accounted for 20.5 percent of its revenue, down from 21.8 percent a year ago.

The firm, which counts Goldman Sachs and BT among its clients, reported a 9.7-percent rise in quarterly profit last week, and cut its full-year sales outlook by less-than-expected, easing market worries of a sharp slowdown.

