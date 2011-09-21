DUBLIN Ireland will publish new gambling laws early next year to bring online operators into the tax net and cap the size and number of casinos, the Minister for Justice said on Wednesday.

Gambling on horse-racing and sporting fixtures is hugely popular in Ireland, and punters are increasingly using the Internet to place their bets. But current gambling laws date from 1931 and 1956.

"The shortcomings in the current law, for example, the absence of any regulation of on-line gambling, are exposing young people and other vulnerable persons to unacceptable risks," Justice Minister Alan Shatter said in a statement.

"The exchequer is also being short-changed because of the absence of a taxation regime for on-line and other forms of remote gambling."

The new law, which will be presented to government next spring, will provide for the licensing of online operators, ensuring they are brought into the tax code.

Currently, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power pays tax on its online operations in the Isle of Man, where its servers are based.

A spokesman for the company, which made almost as much profit through its website and mobile phone applications in the first half of this year as it did overall in the first half of 2010, said it was happy to pay additional taxes as long as they were applied fairly.

"It's the policing of the legislation that is the most important thing. Irish and international players need to be taxed equally," he said.

The law will give the minister for justice full supervisory, inspection and enforcement powers over betting shops and gaming arcades, replacing the current system, which splits the licensing and supervision between the minister for justice and the minister for finance.

The legislation will permit moderately sized casinos but not large, resort-style operations.

"The government feels it would not be acting in the public interest if through the forthcoming legislation it encouraged or facilitated the larger developments in the face of such real and substantial doubts about their viability."

The legislation may give the government the power to impose a levy to support treatment facilities for problem gamblers but such a provision would only be activated if funds established by the operators themselves for such facilities were inadequate.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Will Waterman)