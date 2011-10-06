MILAN Italy's antitrust authority has launched an investigation into Mediaset SpA's acquisition of Italy's Digital Media Technologies because the combination will dominate the TV broadcasting tower market, the watchdog said on Thursday.

The Elettronica Industriale (EI) tower unit of Mediaset, the broadcaster controlled by Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, plans a share-swap deal for DMT, valuing DMT at 317.4 million euros (276.0 million pounds), DMT said in July.

The investigation is "to check if the acquisition of DMT by EI can lead to the setting up or the strengthening of a dominant position in the market for the infrastructure for TV broadcasting," the authority said.

The authority also wants to look at potential effects of the deal in downstream markets and the possibility EI could limit access to broadcasting infrastructure by rival broadcasters, including in pay-TV, it said.

News Corp's pay-TV unit Sky Italia, which broadcasts via satellite, is a competitor to Mediaset in TV advertising, the authority noted.

In the TV tower market, DMT currently has a share of between 70-90 percent, EI between 1-20 percent, and their only rival, state broadcaster Rai's Rai Way, between 1-20 percent, it said without giving precise numbers.

(Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Erica Billingham)