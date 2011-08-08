NAIROBI Kenya is seeking investors to finance a $3 billion (1 billion pounds) technology hub near its capital seen as central to east Africa's biggest economy plans to transform itself into a middle income economy within two decades, an official said on Monday.

The government has said it will not stump up cash for the project, but wants financial institutions and real estate developers to take up the project in phases, with the first phases to be completed four years from now.

"The project will cost about $3 billion ... and that is why we are talking to bankers and giving them various models of financing," said Bitange Ndemo, permanent secretary in Kenya's ministry of information and communication.

A 5,000 acre site some 60 km outside of the capital has been set aside for the project.

