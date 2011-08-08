Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
NAIROBI Kenya is seeking investors to finance a $3 billion (1 billion pounds) technology hub near its capital seen as central to east Africa's biggest economy plans to transform itself into a middle income economy within two decades, an official said on Monday.
The government has said it will not stump up cash for the project, but wants financial institutions and real estate developers to take up the project in phases, with the first phases to be completed four years from now.
"The project will cost about $3 billion ... and that is why we are talking to bankers and giving them various models of financing," said Bitange Ndemo, permanent secretary in Kenya's ministry of information and communication.
A 5,000 acre site some 60 km outside of the capital has been set aside for the project.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.