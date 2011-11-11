Kulicke and Soffa Industries guided first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, joining rival chip equipment makers in flagging a slowdown in spending by its customers amid increasing economic uncertainty.

The company's shares, which have lost nearly 30 percent since May when they hit a seven-year high, fell 11 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday.

Orders for chip making gear have been falling since June this year, as chip foundries postpone spending on new equipment due to a weakening economy and a drop in personal computer shipments.

Kulicke and Soffa's revenue warning echoes larger Dutch rival ASM International's forecast of weak fourth-quarter sales Last month.

Kulicke and Soffa expects first-quarter revenue of $100-120 million, below analysts' expectation of $159.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $1.9 million, or 3 cents per share, from $56 million, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share.

The company, which makes semiconductor back-end equipment such as ball and wedge bonders used for integrating chips, said revenue for the quarter fell 30 percent to $180.4 million. Gross margins, however, rose to 46 percent from 43.3 percent a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $164.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

