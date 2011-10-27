LONDON Britain's Laird said continued demand from tablet and smartphone makers was keeping it on track for its targets, reassuring investors who are seeing demand falter in other parts of the electronics industry.

"We continue to expect 2011 to be a year of good progress," said the makers of devices that shield mobile phones and computers from electromagnetic interference.

"While we are mindful of the effects of the current macro-economic uncertainty, we expect the underlying demand for our products in the medium to long-term to continue."

Shares in the group, which U.S. rival Cooper Industries wanted to buy in the summer but failed to agree a price, rose 5 percent in early trade.

Analyst Dominic Convey at Peel Hunt stuck to his 2011 forecast for pretax profit of 52 million pounds after the update, although he reduced his prediction for 2012 by 5 percent due to the weaker macroeconomic outlook.

"A good trading update with organic constant currency revenues up 8 percent on tough comps, driven by strong sales of tablets, smartphones and telematic systems," he said.

Laird said organic revenue grew 8 percent in the quarter, driven by its core performance materials and wireless systems, where sales rose 18 percent to 121 million pounds.

It also said its underlying operating margin was higher than a year ago.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)