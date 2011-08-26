BOSTON Businessman Nelson Peltz, who recently raised his stake in asset manager Legg Mason Inc, could soon find out if financial companies are different from the food companies he often favours.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management bought 790,000 shares of Legg Mason on Aug 4, according to a U.S. securities filing. That gave the investment firm a total of 14.7 million shares, or more than 9.8 percent of the company -- up from 6.8 percent in June 2010.

By Peltz's usual playbook, the new shares would mean big changes at Legg Mason before long.

But the success of white-collar companies like Legg Mason often depends on intangibles such as the skills of portfolio managers, not just factors like the price of raw materials.

Legg Mason has been facing a drain of customer dollars. Even so, some industry experts wonder if Trian's usual turnaround tactics, like cost-cutting and spinouts, will work.

"If you start breaking up a company like Legg Mason, you will see a significant disruption in the underlying franchise," said John Temple, president of New York investment bank Cambridge International Partners Inc.

Peltz might still try to force Legg Mason to sell off some units, but he would need the approval of the units' own managers, Temple added.

"Hostile transactions are well-nigh impossible in this industry," he said.

But others point to Peltz's track record.

"I would (have) expected Peltz to press for a breakup by now," said portfolio manager Jay Kilroy of Gainesville, Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel, which owns 442,000 Legg Mason shares.

MISUNDERSTOOD?

A Trian spokeswoman said Peltz and other executives would not comment for this article.

In May, though, Peltz described to Fortune magazine how Legg Mason began a cost-cutting program after he joined the board in 2009 and praised its ability to generate cash and to benefit from rising revenue.

The company's structure is misunderstood by the market, Peltz said, but added: "We understand why Legg Mason is misunderstood."

Asked about Peltz's increased stake, Legg Mason spokeswoman Mary Athridge said: "We have productive relationships with all of our board members, and value their insight. We believe it's a sign of the compelling value in our stock that our board members have bought stock recently."

Led by Peltz, President Peter May and Chief Investment Officer Ed Garden, Trian sometimes just buys and holds stock. More often, though, Peltz and his colleagues shake things up.

In late 2007, Trian urged the board of Cadbury Schweppes Plc -- in which it had a 4.5 percent stake -- to transform the beverage business and perhaps sell off parts.

Cadbury eventually spun off its beverage unit, now Dr Pepper Snapple Group and later agreed to a takeover offer from Kraft Foods Inc.

Another case of agitation came in 2008 when Wendy's International -- then 10 percent Trian-owned -- agreed to merge with the Trian-affiliated Arby's chain. Peltz now chairs Wendy's Co after the sale of the Arby's business.

Baltimore-based Legg Mason is no stranger to restructuring, having gone through various iterations since it was formed in 1970 by longtime leader Raymond "Chip" Mason.

In 2005 the company swapped a private client group with Citigroup Inc for an asset management business, making it more focussed on funds and institutional products.

Legg Mason already has made some changes since Peltz joined its board. At the time, he agreed to cap Trian's stake at 9.9 percent through 2013, although it could exceed that level if future company buybacks cut the total number of shares outstanding.

Last year Legg Mason Chief Executive Officer Mark Fetting began the restructuring that Peltz mentioned. It included the layoff of about 10 percent of its workforce and moving costs out to divisions like its Western Asset bond unit and its Permal alternatives specialist.

The efforts have yet to drive up the stock. Legg Mason shares closed at $26.42 on Thursday, down from $31.90 on Oct 23, 2009, just before news that Peltz was joining the board.

At Thursday's close, the stock had fallen 27 percent so far this year, while the Dow Jones index of U.S. asset managers was down about 25 percent.

STOCK PICKER FADES

The main issue for the stock is fund performance. Legg Mason manager Bill Miller famously beat the S&P 500 index for 15 years, but has struggled since 2006. Last year the firm named Sam Peters as his eventual successor.

The Western unit also had difficulties, which matters since it accounted for two-thirds of Legg Mason's total assets of about $663 billion (405 billion pounds) in June (Miller's unit had around $12 billion).

Poor performance led investors to yank out cash. In the three months ended June 30, investors withdrew $3.7 billion. Still, that was a smaller outflow than in the previous quarter, and performance has improved, allowing Legg Mason's bond funds -- including those managed by Western, Permal and its value-oriented Brandywine unit -- to post recent inflows.

George Ball, chairman of Houston wealth manager Edelman Financial Services, said Legg Mason's leaders had done a good job in volatile markets, but he still expects pressure from Trian for more restructuring or even a breakup.

A breakup, he said, would put to the test the saying that a white-collar company's most important assets -- its staff -- "go up and down the elevator every day."

(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Ros Krasny and Lisa Von Ahn)