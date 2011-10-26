A LG Display 3D TV set (R) is displayed next to rival company Samsung Electronics' TV set for comparison at the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

A man stands in front of an advertisement promoting LG Electronics' Optimus 3D smartphone at an electronic shopping district in Seoul August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a slow recovery in smartphone sales.

LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth straight quarter, with losses expanding to 140 billion won from the previous quarter's 55 billion won on a shortage of hit models to take on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the booming smartphone market.

Koo Bon-joon, a member of LG Group's founding family, took over as CEO of the group's flagship company a year ago to rescue its troubled mobile business, but its slow recovery has disappointed analysts.

In contrast, LG's crosstown rival Samsung's handset division is expected to report a jump in profit in the third quarter and overtake Apple as the world's biggest smartphone vendor in unit terms.

LG, the world's No.2 TV maker and No.3 handset maker, reported a July-September operating loss of 32 billion won (17.6 million pound) versus a consensus forecast for a 54 billion won profit by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a loss of 185.2 billion won a year ago and a profit of 158.2 billion won in the preceding quarter.

Shares in LG, which trails Nokia and Samsung in handsets and competes with Samsung, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp in flat-screen TVs, trimmed earlier gains, rising 0.7 percent in a flat wider market as of 0416 GMT (5:16 a.m. BST).

LG shares have lost 36 percent this year versus the market's 8 percent drop.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Hopfner)