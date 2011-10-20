LG Display's 3D TV screen is displayed at the company's main office building in Seoul, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SEOUL South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display, a key supplier to Apple Inc, posted its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as tepid demand for televisions and computers hit panel prices and one-off losses weighed.

LG Display, which vies with home rival Samsung Electronics Co for the top position in LCD flat screens globally, said it expected panel price falls to slow in the current quarter from the previous quarter.

It did not give a reason for the expected easing of price declines but its executives are bullish on consumer demand for tablet computers such as Amazon.com Inc's new Kindle Fire and for smartphones.

Panel makers are struggling with a weaker-than-usual seasonal demand pick-up in the second half of 2011 as an uncertain global economy slows demand for TVs, desktop monitors and notebook PCs, depressing panel prices.

Consumers are also increasingly turning to mobile devices such as Apple's popular iPad and iPhone, sapping demand for traditional desktop computers and laptops. But some analysts were cautious about the market overall.

"The panel market will remain sluggish as it is headed for a seasonally weak demand season starting November," said Kim Byeong-ki, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

LG Display said its July-September operating loss was 492 billion won (275.3 million pound) versus an average forecast of a 196.5 billion won loss in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That marked its fourth consecutive quarterly loss and compared with an operating loss of 48 billion won in the previous quarter and an operating profit of 182 billion won a year ago.

The company said the wider-than-expected loss is due to additional antitrust provision and a big translation loss stemming from a sharp plunge in the won currency.

"LG Display expects total display shipments to increase by a low single-digit percentage in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. Also, further decline in panel prices is expected to be limited," James Jeong, CFO of LG Display, said in a statement.

Some investors said South Korean panel makers, which get backing from their cash-rich parent groups, are better positioned to compete with their Taiwanese and Japanese rivals during the industry downturn.

"LG Display is gaining a firm footing as No.2 in the sector, helped by its affiliates such as LG Chem and LG Electronics," said Jung K.S., a fund manager at Eugene Asset Management, which owns LG Display shares.

"Facing a challenging economic landscape, many of its peers would be knocked out."

LG Display is a key panel supplier for Apple's iPad and iPhone. Apple on Tuesday reported quarterly results that missed expectations for the first time in years, blaming rumours of the new iPhone for hurting demand in the September quarter.

The South Korean firm is also a key panel supplier for Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet and hopes sales of the new device due to be released in the current quarter help it cushion weak TV panel sales.

LG Display said revenue from handsets, tablets and other mobile devices jumped to a combined 20 percent of its total revenue, versus 11 percent a year ago, while the portion of TV panels dropped to 47 percent from 58 percent.

Shares in the panel maker ended down 0.2 percent before the results, in a wider market that was down 2.7 percent.

They have slumped 42 percent this year, underperforming the wider market's 12 percent fall.

WEAK DEMAND

LG Display, which also competes with AU Optronics and Chimei Innolux Corp, said its average selling price fell 10 percent in the third quarter from a year ago.

Weak demand in advanced economies and chronic overcapacity have delayed the much-anticipated recovery of panel prices, forcing panel makers to cut investments.

Earlier this month, research firm DisplaySearch cut its global demand outlook for TVs this year, citing lower business targets from TV manufacturers and lower-than-expected demand for key TV components in the run-up to the year-end holiday season.

Research firm IDC also said this month that worldwide PC shipments increased by a lower-than-expected 3.6 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, and expected the growth to stay in mid-single digit percent in the current quarter.

Growth prospects of LCD TV panels are dim because many households in developed countries have already traded their bulky TV sets for flat-screen TVs and have more than one LCD TV set.

"It is hard to expect a V-shaped recovery as demand is not growing, while supply is expanding," said Kiwoom Securities' Kim.

(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)