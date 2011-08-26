MEXICO CITY For two years, the Mexican government has tried to decide what to do with a prime portion of public airwaves that could unlock wireless access for future smartphone and tablet users in the country.

At the heart of the debate is 190 megahertz (MHz) of bandwidth owned by the Vargas family's MVS Comunicaciones, which would help users download songs and games in just seconds or watch live television on the go.

It would also enable the deployment of a next-generation LTE (Long Term Evolution) network in Mexico, potentially luring new companies to a country where people pay high prices for basic phone services and only 11 percent of the population has Internet access.

But with just a year before the presidential election, the administration of President Felipe Calderon seems to have placed a decision on the spectrum's future on the back burner to avoid ruffling the feathers of media companies, key to his party's exposure ahead of the 2012 presidential vote.

The government's failure to rule on the spectrum "is a delay to prevent any commitment and avoid challenging Televisa and other media companies," said professor and telecom analyst Gabriel Sosa. "They are turning a blind eye ... they need them in electoral times."

In the 1990s, MVS used the 190 MHz of bandwidth granted to it to transmit radio using microwaves. That part of spectrum remained dormant during the last decade, but the explosion of data-hungry devices in recent years has offered a much more obvious market for the use of that bandwidth.

About 12 percent of the licenses that comprise MVS's entire spectrum holding have come due in recent years, with the rest expiring through 2018.

The government's review involves multiple scenarios.

One option would be charging MVS a fee to let it claim back the expired licenses, critical to fully operating a national broadband backbone, keep the ones that have not come due and let the company and its partners operate the network.

Another would be to leave at least 120 MHz in the hands of MVS and auction the rest of the capacity to other competitors.

The most extreme option would be taking away all the spectrum from the company and re-auctioning it in the market.

Dionisio Perez-Jacome, the third communications and transport minister during Calderon's five-year administration, previously told Reuters that the government hoped to make a decision by June.

"I do hope that it is ready in the first half of the year," Perez-Jacome said in May. The ministry did not reply to multiple Reuters requests for an update on the state of negotiations between the government and MVS.

THE BIG PLAN?

Canitec, an industry group of cable television companies including those owned by media powerhouse Televisa, has complained about MVS keeping one of the most attractive spectrum bands to itself.

The chamber has said the spectrum is broad enough to accommodate four national-coverage cellphone companies.

"Every time that the review of the spectrum distribution has surfaced ... the interests of the two big broadcasters (Televisa and TV Azteca) have prevailed," said Carola Garcia, a political science professor at Mexico's National Autonomous University, or UNAM.

Last year, telecommunications regulators and the government came under fire for launching auctions of multiple segments of the spectrum. Winners, including Televisa and a sister company of TV Azteca, paid substantially lower prices for the capacity than did other bidders.

"It is due to the economic presence and the political power of these two broadcasters," added Garcia, also co-author of a book on Televisa's influence in Mexico's politics and culture.

Calderon and his team are moving into election mode ahead of the federal vote in July 2012, which recent opinion polls show the incumbent president's party likely to lose to the main opposition party.

"MVS could probably mean an equilibrium in the market," Sosa said, referring to the status quo.

Televisa and TV Azteca did not reply to comment requests.

MVS announced plans in April to use its spectrum in a more efficient way. It proposed creating a consortium to administer a high-speed network that would include itself, Clearwire Corp and chip maker Intel Corp.

The three said they would invest about $400 million (246 million pounds) and sell access to third parties, including broadcasters Televisa and TV Azteca or even tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil cellphone giant. But so far the partners have not come forward with firm funding promises, casting doubt on the project.

An MVS spokesman said that the company thought authorities were taking time to "seriously evaluate all the alternatives ... particularly the one about the consortium."

