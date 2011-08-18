BANGALORE Microchip Technologies is pushing back an expected recovery in its business to January, amid sluggish consumer and IT spending and as Japan struggles to get back on its feet after the damaging earthquake in March.

Last month, the chipmaker, which reported a weak first-quarter on lower automotive production and softness in consumer and computing end-markets, predicted a recovery in the supply situation in Japan by end-September.

But, in a telephone interview, Chief Executive Steve Sanghi said the recovery underway in Japan could be offset by lower consumer spending.

"A lot of global economic events will unfold in the coming months. I'm concerned the supply of parts (in Japan) may be healthy, but if the economy just wipes that out, then recovery pushes out into January," he said.

Microchip has forecast second-quarter revenue will drop by low to mid-single digits from the first quarter.

Morningstar analyst Brian Colello said it would be hard to predict when the microcontroller industry would rebound.

"In certain segments of the chip industry we are seeing a mild slowdown and not a double-dip yet. So it's difficult to say how long the slowdown will last in 2011 and, therefore, to predict when it would bounce back next year."

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Kevin Cassidy expects Microchip to recover in the March quarter.

Shares of the Chandler, Arizona-based company, valued at $5.9 billion (3.5 billion pounds), have lost more than a fifth of their value since those preliminary first-quarter results on July 11. Over that same period, an S&P semiconductor sub-index has fallen 18 percent.

On Thursday, Microchip stock dropped to a near-11-month low.

WON'T CUT PRODUCTION

Microchip's broad customer base and long product life help insulate the company, more than its peers, from economic uncertainty, analysts said.

The chipmaker, which competes with Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics, Freescale Semiconductor and Atmel Corp, gets most of its revenue from 8-bit microcontrollers.

A microcontroller is a small computer on a single integrated circuit, and is found in electrical devices such as washing machines, microwave ovens, industrial controllers and telephones. A typical mid-range car can have up to three dozen microcontrollers.

Renesas is the market leader in 8-bit microcontrollers, with a 20 percent share; Microchip comes a close second.

China contributes the bulk of its Asia revenue, which is about 55 percent of the total. The United States and Europe contribute about 20-23 percent each. Total revenue last year was almost $1.5 billion.

Sanghi, who took over the job 20 years ago, said the company would not cut production despite the tough times. Higher inventories would help when demand bounces back next year, and help keep capex low.

Microchip had said early this month it would cut its capex by 40 percent to $75 million this year and freeze hiring.

"We have good traction in high-end 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers that would lead to growth," Sanghi said. "Our new product lines in 8-bit and analogue microcontrollers, and licensing revenue are also growing."

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Unnikrishnan Nair)