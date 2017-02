Chipmaker Micron Technology said chief executive Steve Appleton died in a plane crash in Boise, Idaho.

Fifty-one-year-old Appleton was Micron's CEO since September 1994.

He was also Micron's chairman of the board.

"Steve's passion and energy left an indelible mark on Micron, the Idaho community and the technology industry at large," the company said in a statement.

Micron shares were halted on the Nasdaq. They last traded at $7.95, up 3 percent over Thursday's close.

