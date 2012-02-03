Micron Technology Inc CEO and Chairman Steve Appleton died in a plane crash in Idaho on Friday, the company said. He was 51.

Micron said it would provide more details later.

Appleton, an avid pilot who flew in airshows and was also an offroad car racer, was appointed CEO in 1994 and added the post of chairman in 2007.

"Steve was a high-energy, never-give-up type of inspirational leader of the company. The entire industry will miss Steve's energy," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Kevin Cassidy. "That said, Micron has a deep bench of managers that shared Steve's vision."

Last year, the Semiconductor Industry Association gave Appleton the Robert Noyce award and at a dinner showed dramatic video of him participating in adventure sports. The award, named after Intel cofounder Robert Noyce, goes to people who have made big contributions to the chip industry.

Trading in Micron, the largest U.S. memory chip maker, which is based in Boise, Idaho, was halted in the morning pending the company's announcement. They were up 3 percent to $7.95 in afternoon dealings.