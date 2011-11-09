Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
Yahoo Inc, Microsoft Corp and AOL Inc have set up an advertising partnership as Google and Facebook's online ad dominance grows.
The alliance, announced on Tuesday, allows each of the companies to sell each other's unsold premium advertising inventory -- known as display ads -- by early next year.
Display units are big splashy units that appear on Web pages and attract marketers interested in branding their products or services. Typically, these ads command higher rates.
Rik van der Kooi, corporate vice president of the Microsoft Advertising Business Group characterized the partnership in a statement as a "rising tide that lifts all boats."
"The spirit of the deal is important and we support it," said Nick Beil, president of the VivaKi Nerve Centre, part of the advertising holding firm Publicis Groupe SA
Beil said the alliance was attractive because it broadens the potential reach of brand advertisers looking for premium inventory.
While the companies are striking a partnership, they still actively competing with each other for both advertiser spending and publisher partners, as well as maintain their own set of controls.
Yahoo, AOL and Microsoft executives said they are not expecting any issues from the Department of Justice, which could potentially frown upon the partnership because it could reduce competition or effect ad pricing.
"We're not reducing competition in any way, shape or form," said van der Kooi during a news call. "As a result of transparency, the competition is only going to increase. (We) don't expect any issues on that side."
Both Facebook and Google Inc are expected to increase their share of online display advertising in the United States in 2011 by 9.3 percent and 16.3 percent respectively, according to estimates from research firm eMarketer.
Meanwhile, AOL, Microsoft and Yahoo are forecast to lose share, with Facebook expected to surpass Yahoo for the first time this year.
"Other players in the industry are welcome to join us. This is not in response to anybody in particular," van der Kooi added.
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.