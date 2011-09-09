Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday: White House
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
LONDON Microsoft said on Friday it had restored access to its Windows Live services, including Hotmail, for most customers after a major glitch that took them offline for several hours.
Microsoft said in a statement it became aware of the problem at about 4 a.m. British time. Services started to be restored at 6:30 a.m.
The company had said on its Windows Live blog it was actively working to resolve the outage, and in an update posted at 7:49 a.m. said services had been restored for most customers.
"If you have been trying to use Hotmail, SkyDrive or our other Live services in the last couple of hours you may have noticed problems accessing our services," Chris Jones, a Microsoft executive, said on the blog.
Hotmail is the world's most-used online email system, with more than 360 million users. SkyDrive is a cloud-computing service mainly for small businesses that stores data and delivers it over the Web.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Dan Lalor)
The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that readers taking a one-year digital subscription would also get free access to music streaming service Spotify, as the newspaper company looks for new ways to attract paying readers.
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.