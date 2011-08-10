Bangalore Citigroup downgraded Monster Worldwide Inc to "hold" from "buy," citing increasing concern about macroeconomic outlook and rising competitive concerns for the online recruiter.

With lower expected GDP growth for the balance of the year, there are concerns that Monster might not be able to achieve its 20-25 percent revenue & bookings growth outlook, analyst Mark Mahaney wrote in a note to clients.

Competition for Monster is expected to increase as more recruiters are turning to social media companies like Linkedin and Facebook to find new hires, the analyst said.

Monster's shares were down 5 percent at $8.86 in early trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)