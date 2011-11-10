PARIS Moody's Investors Services on Thursday cut French telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent's debt rating by a notch, citing its burning through 1 billion euros (879.4 million pounds) in cash so far this year.

Moody's also lowered its outlook on Alcatel-Lucent's corporate family rating and probability of default rating to "negative" from "stable," although it affirmed those ratings for now.

Both ratings had already been at the B1 speculative rating; the debt rating was lowered to B2.

"Today's change in the rating outlook to negative was triggered by the poor cash flow performance of Alcatel-Lucent through the first nine months 2011," Wolfgang Draack, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Alcatel-Lucent, said in a statement.

Alcatel-Lucent last week scaled back its profitability goal for the year, raising new doubts about Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen's ability to turn around the long-struggling telecom equipment maker.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)