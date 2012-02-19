New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin looks on against the New Orleans Hornets in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Sports network ESPN said Sunday it fired one employee and suspended another over an anti-Asian slur that appeared with a story on its website about the New York Knicks' Jeremy Lin.

The headline -- "Chink in the Armor" -- accompanied an online analysis that blamed Lin, a Chinese-American, for the Knicks' surprising 89-85 loss to the New Orleans Hornets at a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The loss ended the Knicks' seven-game winning streak.

In a statement on Saturday, ESPN called the headline, which was up on the mobile website for about 35 minutes early Saturday morning, "offensive" and "inappropriate."

In an updated statement issued on Sunday, ESPN said the employee responsible for the headline had been dismissed and the ESPNEWS anchor involved had been suspended for 30 days.

It said a radio commentator who made a similarly offensive reference on Friday on ESPN Radio New York is not an ESPN employee.

ESPN apologized again to Lin, writing that "his accomplishments are a source of great pride to the Asian-American community."

Lin, who contributed to the Knicks' loss to the Hornets by committing nine turnovers, is a 23-year-old Harvard graduate whose on-court heroics have made him a sports sensation and media darling.

His game performance on Friday was his first defeat as a Knicks starter.

He had been the unlikely driving force behind the Knicks' seven consecutive wins, inspiring an outpouring of fan adoration that has been dubbed "Linsanity."

