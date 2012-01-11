LONDON Internet and catalogue home shopping firm N Brown could feasibly roll-out its Simply Be concept stores to 80 locations across the UK if pilot shops prove a success, its chief executive said.

The firm, which specialises in mature and plus-size fashion, is currently trialling two Simply Be stores to extend its multi-channel offer and provide a high street refuge for the fashionable larger lady. It plans to open five more pilot stores in 2012.

"If we make the assumption that they give us an attractive return on the incremental investment, I think the starting point is to say maybe 25 is enough, I guess the level beyond that might be to get to about 80," Alan White said in an interview on Wednesday.

He explained that the first seven stores include one in Bury and one in Doncaster, which rank between 60 and 80 in size on the UK retail map.

"They will give us a good steer in terms of whether we can make money out of those big towns."

The CEO said early indications from the first two stores were promising.

"At least two thirds of the customers using the stores have never bought from Simply Be before so we're undoubtedly extending the reach," he said.

White was speaking after N Brown posted a 2.3 percent rise in revenue for the 19 weeks to January 7 but said it had to step-up promotional activity to achieve the rise.

Shares in N Brown were down 4 percent at 232 pence by 1:42 p.m., valuing the business at about 657 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Mark Potter)