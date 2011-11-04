TOKYO Nikon Corp on Friday said it now expects the Thai floods to lower its operating profit by 25 billion yen $320 million (199 million pounds) and drag down sales by 65 billion yen in the year to March.

It cut its annual unit sales forecast for digital SLR cameras to 4.7 million units from 5.4 million units previously, after flood water damaged its key camera factory in Thailand.

The company said it expects to have water drained from its plant by the end of the month, and restart production there in January.

Nikon, which competes against Canon, also cut its interchangeable lens forecast by 12 percent to 6.7 million units, but nudged up its digital compact camera sales forecast to 16 million units from 15.5 million units.

The company, which also competes against ASML of the Netherlands in lithography machines, cut its annual chip stepper sales target to 58 new chip stepper sales from 60 units, and said it now expects to sell 22 of its cutting edge immersion steppers in the year to March, instead of 26.

It lifted its LCD stepper target to 85 units from 82 forecast in August.

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)